Johnson County Sheriff’s Department looking for man considered dangerous

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man wanted on multiple warrants, including escape.

According to a statement from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Charles Stevenson was last seen walking south on Chigger Ridge Road in the Egyptian Mills area.

The statement says he may be enroute to the Marion area.

Anyone who seems Stevenson should call 911.

He is considered dangerous, and residents should not approach him.

