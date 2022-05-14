Officers honored for responding to December incident in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Tribe recorgnized members of the Jackson Police Department for saving lives in a December incident.

The Jackson Police Department said in a statement that Corporal Sanchez and Officer Kurtz were recognized for their role during a “senseless act of violence” at the Town House Inn on December 22, 2021.

Arriving on scene, the officers located the gunman and took him into custody without further incident.

They then found the victims who had been shot.

One of the victims had died, but the other received medical attention and survived.

The statement says the officers’ quick response saved further lives.

The two officers were given the Sandlot Salute Award for Exceptional Service.

