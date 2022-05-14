Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Officers honored for responding to December incident in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department said in a statement that Corporal Sanchez and Officer Kurtz were...
The Jackson Police Department said in a statement that Corporal Sanchez and Officer Kurtz were recognized for their role during a “senseless act of violence” at the Town House Inn on December 22, 2021.(Jackson Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Tribe recorgnized members of the Jackson Police Department for saving lives in a December incident.

The Jackson Police Department said in a statement that Corporal Sanchez and Officer Kurtz were recognized for their role during a “senseless act of violence” at the Town House Inn on December 22, 2021.

Arriving on scene, the officers located the gunman and took him into custody without further incident.

They then found the victims who had been shot.

One of the victims had died, but the other received medical attention and survived.

Today, Corporal Sanchez and Officer Kurtz were recognized by the Jackson Tribe for an exceptional service to the...

Posted by Jackson Police Department on Saturday, May 14, 2022

The statement says the officers’ quick response saved further lives.

The two officers were given the Sandlot Salute Award for Exceptional Service.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system
Nearly all of southeast Missouri is under a severe threat Level 1. If a strong or severe storm...
First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

Latest News

This observance pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been...
Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day
Hepatitis, normally leads to liver complications, but uncommon in children.
Increased cases of hepatitis in children
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/14
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/14
Southern 7 Health Dept. has seen an increase in children with hepatitis recently.
S7HD: Increase in cases of hepatitis in children