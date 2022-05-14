Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

This observance pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been...
This observance pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.(WKYT)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 15, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

According to the governor’s office, a joint resolution of Congress designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

This observance pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

“Let’s take this time to honor those lost, to remember their families and to remind our communities that we stand together with them in gratitude to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Gov. Beshear. “Through this tradition of remembrance, our heroes can live on forever.”

Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Although flags statewide are already at half-staff in remembrance of the 1,000,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, Sunday’s flag lowering will also serve to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day. Flag status information is available here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
Nearly all of southeast Missouri is under a severe threat Level 1. If a strong or severe storm...
First Alert: Storms possible this weekend
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system

Latest News

Hepatitis, normally leads to liver complications, but uncommon in children.
Increased cases of hepatitis in children
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/14
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/14
Southern 7 Health Dept. has seen an increase in children with hepatitis recently.
S7HD: Increase in cases of hepatitis in children
Recreational marijuana use could soon become legalized in the state of Missouri.
Recreational marijuana use could become legal in MO