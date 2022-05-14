Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Quieter today.....but strong storms threaten by Sunday afternoon....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After a round of thunderstorms (in some areas) Friday,  things should settle down a bit today before the storm threat ramps up again Sunday afternoon and evening.  Today should be a touch cooler and less humid,  but still enough instability for perhaps an isolated shower or thunderstorm here or there.  High should be in the 80 to 85 range.  Tonight will be quiet with light winds, which could lead to some patchy fog.  Sunday will be a bit warmer again as southerly winds increase.  The morning will be mainly sunny and dry,  but a line of strong thunderstorms will likely approach from the northwest during the afternoon.   SPC has the entire region with a level 2/slight risk for Sunday/Sunday night.  The greatest threat will be damaging winds but some isolated hail is possible as well.

The week ahead will actually start out a bit cooler and less humid behind a Sunday night cold front.  Northwest flow will bring temps and dew points down a little….in fact temps and dew points will be a bit below average to start the week.  By midweek, however, southwest flow begins to redevelop.  Thunderstorms are still looking possible Wednesday….followed by breezy and warmer conditions to end the week.

