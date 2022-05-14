First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible this evening as temps have been a few degrees higher than forecast. Otherwise tonight should be mostly clear and mild, with calm winds allowing some patchy fog to form later on. The main weather story continues to be a severe thunderstorm threat tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. SPC now has our western counties in a level 3 risk, with most of us still in a level 2. Damaging winds and hail look to be greatest threat, especially if we develop lines of storms. Prime time looks to be mid afternoon through evening.

We’ll start the work week with cooler and less humid conditions thanks to a brief period of northwest flow. Overnights will be a bit cooler than normal for a change. But by about Wednesday warmer and more humid air returns with another chance of thunderstorms, followed by breezy, hot and humid weather to end the week.

