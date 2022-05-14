Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Severe storm threat Sunday afternoon/evening!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible this evening as temps have been a few degrees higher than forecast.  Otherwise tonight should be mostly clear and mild,  with calm winds allowing some patchy fog to form later on.  The main weather story continues to be a severe thunderstorm threat tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest.  SPC now has our western counties in a level 3 risk, with most of us still in a level 2.  Damaging winds and hail look to be greatest threat, especially if we develop lines of storms.  Prime time looks to be mid afternoon through evening.

We’ll start the work week with cooler and less humid conditions thanks to a brief period of northwest flow.  Overnights will be a bit cooler than normal for a change.  But by about Wednesday warmer and more humid air returns with another chance of thunderstorms,  followed by breezy, hot and humid weather to end the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system
Nearly all of southeast Missouri is under a severe threat Level 1. If a strong or severe storm...
First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

Latest News

A beautiful sunset in Stoddard County, near Bernie.
First Alert: Quieter today, possibly stormy tomorrow
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 5/14
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 5/14
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/13
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/13