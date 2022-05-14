Heartland Votes
First Alert: Quieter today, possibly stormy tomorrow

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 5/14
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After some areas saw thunderstorms Friday, things should be a lot more quiet today before storms threaten once again Sunday afternoon and evening.

Brian Alworth says it should be a touch cooler and less humid today, but there’s still enough instability for a possible isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Highs should be in the 80 to 85 range.

Tonight will be quiet with light winds, which could lead to some patchy fog.

Sunday will be a bit warmer again as southerly winds increase.

The morning will be mainly sunny and dry, but a line of strong thunderstorms will likely approach from the northwest during the afternoon.

SPC has the entire region with a level 2/slight risk for Sunday/Sunday night. The greatest threat will be damaging winds but some isolated hail is possible as well.

The upcoming week will actually start out a bit cooler and less humid behind a Sunday night cold front.

Northwest flow will bring temperatures and dew points down a little. By midweek, however, southwest flow begins to redevelop.

Thunderstorms are still looking possible Wednesday, followed by breezy and warmer conditions to end the week.

