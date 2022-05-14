Belmont eliminates SEMO in OVC Softball Tournament

Oxford, Alabama (KFVS) -The Belmont Bruins ended the SEMO Softball team’s season with a 3-2 win in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Earlier in the day, SEMO defeated UT Martin 10-8 in the elimination round for the Redhawks’ 30th win of the year.

The Murray State Racers started the day with a 1-0 win over Belmont.

The Racers will face the Bruins again tomorrow in the OVC Championship game at 11 a.m.

If Belmont wins, the two teams will play another game to decide the champion 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

