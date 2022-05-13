Slightly More Comfortable Today

Friday morning will be cooler in the eastern half of the Heartland where easterly winds have been impacting over a longer period of time. Temperatures will sit near the middle 60s to the low 70s west. We will also have a short relief from the high humidity levels. Mostly clear skies starting off the day will eventually turn into partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms will pop-up heading near and into the afternoon hours. A few could just reach severe limits with the threat of strong winds and possibly some hail. Additional storm will arrive tonight into early Saturday. These will initially move into southeast Missouri and should weaken overnight. Lows this evening will be in the 60s.

This weekend a slight uptick in humidity will return but not nearly as uncomfortable as what we experienced this past week. Low to mid 80s for high temperatures and daily chances of showers/storms.

