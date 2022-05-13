Heartland Votes
Registration underway for open discussion program with Carbondale Police

The 5-On-5 Community Program in Carbondale is an open discussion in a judgement-free environment between five community members and five law enforcement officers.(Source: City of Carbondale)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A program aimed at having an open conversation with Carbondale Police in a judgement-free environment will be held in June and December.

Registration for the 5-On-5 Community Program is underway now for discussions planned for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 and Tuesday, December 13.

According to the City of Carbondale, five community members and five law enforcement will answer and discuss anonymously submitted questions.

To get the conversation started, each participant submits five questions to the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

A moderator will ask the questions and participants in the group will have the opportunity to talk about the topic.

Conversations will not be recorded.

To participate in the 5-On-5 Community Program, click here to fill out the online registration form.

For more information, contact Sharonda Cawthon at 618-457-3228.

