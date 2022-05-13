Registration underway for open discussion program with Carbondale Police

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A program aimed at having an open conversation with Carbondale Police in a judgement-free environment will be held in June and December.

Registration for the 5-On-5 Community Program is underway now for discussions planned for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 and Tuesday, December 13.

According to the City of Carbondale, five community members and five law enforcement will answer and discuss anonymously submitted questions.

To get the conversation started, each participant submits five questions to the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

A moderator will ask the questions and participants in the group will have the opportunity to talk about the topic.

Conversations will not be recorded.

To participate in the 5-On-5 Community Program, click here to fill out the online registration form.

For more information, contact Sharonda Cawthon at 618-457-3228.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.