OVC Softball Tournament scores from Thursday 5/12

Oxford, AL. (KFVS) -Here are final scores from the OVC Softball Tournament on Thursday, May 12.

SEMO and UT Martin will play in the elimination round Friday at 11 a.m.

Murray State and Belmont will also play Friday at 1:30 in the winners bracket, with a trip to the OVC Championship game on the line.

Final Scores:

Belmont 6-2 UT Martin

Murray State 3-1 SEMO (Final, 12 innings)

UT Martin 7-2 SIUE (Final, 10 innings)

SEMO 6-5 Tennessee Tech

