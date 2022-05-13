Heartland Votes
Advertisement

OVC Softball Tournament scores from Thursday 5/12

OVC Softball Tournament results
OVC Softball Tournament results
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oxford, AL. (KFVS) -Here are final scores from the OVC Softball Tournament on Thursday, May 12.

SEMO and UT Martin will play in the elimination round Friday at 11 a.m.

Murray State and Belmont will also play Friday at 1:30 in the winners bracket, with a trip to the OVC Championship game on the line.

Final Scores:
  • Belmont 6-2 UT Martin
  • Murray State 3-1 SEMO (Final, 12 innings)
  • UT Martin 7-2 SIUE (Final, 10 innings)
  • SEMO 6-5 Tennessee Tech

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system

Latest News

Bailee Hux signs as a discus and shot put thrower with Southeast Missouri State University.
Bailee Hux signs with SEMO Track and Field
Bailee Hux signs with SEMO for discus and shot put.
Discus and Shot Put Thrower Bailee Hux signs with SEMO
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/12
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/12
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/12
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/12