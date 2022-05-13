Heartland Votes
New police K-9 training facility opens up at SIC

Future Farmers of America Section 25 is shown with K-9 officers and their dogs in SIC’s new Police K-9 Training Facility.(SIC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Thanks to the Illinois Future Farmers of America, a new police K-9 training facility is opening up at Southeastern Illinois College (SIC).

A total of 13 local high schools donated their time to build the facility and provide materials for K-9 officers and their dogs.

“This is a much-needed resource for our area,” says CTE and Special Projects Coordinator, Ricky Sauls. “SIC is very fortunate to have the space to create this facility and hopes to continue to improve upon it for our local and regional law enforcement agencies.”

The officers and their dogs are required to train every two weeks.

A release from SIC says the officers and their dogs had to travel at least an hour each way for training before the facility was built.

