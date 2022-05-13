Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, staff only sells to medical users
Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, staff only sells to medical users(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana use could be legalized in Missouri. Local dispensary managers says the legalization could be a gateway to helping more people.

Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson only sells to medical users.

If Missouri voters legalize recreational use, their clientele could expand.

“To be able to come in and make a purchase and not have to go through the doctor and through all of that to get in here,” Gunther-Jackson said.

“Legal MO 2022″ has enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot pending verification by local election officials.

“I think it should definitely come up for a vote. Might as well put it on the ballot and see what the rest of the state feels like,” Chris Goeke, one man said.

“It could slow down the sale of marijuana illegally or you can get it legal. Then it’s good for people that have glaucoma like myself,” Derrick Jones, another man said.

If approved, anyone above the age of 21 could use the drug; however, the initiative comes with pushback, some law enforcement officials said it could cause extra work for police.

Gunther-Jackson said she’s hopeful officials will see the need.

“I think this time people really can reflect on the success of the medical market in Missouri. I think as people see that they are a lot more open to adult use is when they see the potential for it,” Gunther-Jackson said.

If legalized It would also expunge some criminal records and a 6% tax will be imposed on marijuana sales.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash

Latest News

The FDA is working to reopen the Michigan plant, which produces Similac, and several other...
Baby formula shortage impacting Heartland mothers
Hutson says its always a good idea to wear a helmet ad protective gear when riding.
Staying safe on the roads for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
SIUC is hosting a watch party for this weekend's total lunar eclipse.
SIUC to host family-friendly activities for total lunar eclipse
Renderings (or any drawings) provided by Burns & McDonnell Engineering and Wellner Architects...
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport shares concept drawings for new terminal