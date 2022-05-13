Murray State University to hold commencement ceremonies May 14

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will hold two commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 14.

The ceremonies will be held the CFSB Center for Fall/Winter 2021 and Spring/Summer 2022 graduates.

College of Education and Human Services, Hutson School of Agriculture, School of Nursing and Health Professions and Interdisciplinary (Associate of General Studies and BIS degrees) graduates will be celebrated at 9 a.m.

The second ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. for Bauernfeind College of Business, College of Humanities and Fine Arts and Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology graduates.

The Spring/Summer 2022 graduating class has earned a total of 1,501 degrees.

For more information about the ceremonies, including parking and live streaming can be found here.

