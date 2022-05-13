Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs

Pills
Pills(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The Kansas City Star reports the bill also would bar pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the controversial drugs. Some doctors prescribed the two drugs to patients with COVID-19, although the Food and Drug Administration has not approved either drug for that use.

The provision was tucked into a larger bill involving professional licensing. Sen. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said he added the amendment because some doctors are worried they could lose their medical licenses for prescribing the drugs.

Most Read

Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash

Latest News

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) gets congratulations at the bench after he scored a goal off...
Blues bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Wild
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s office says 96-year-old Lorene Fickess died in a fire at her home...
1 person killed in 3 apparently connected fires in Missouri
Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s...
Kentucky attorney general enters 2023 governor’s race
Creative Commons via Pixabay.
Illinois historically Black college to close after 157 years