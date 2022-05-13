Heartland Votes
Memphis Zoo welcomes new female jaguar named Arizona

Memphis Zoo' s new jaguar, Arizona
Memphis Zoo' s new jaguar, Arizona(Memphis Zoo)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo welcomed its newest arrival, Arizona the jaguar, to the zoo Friday.

The zoo says Arizona is the 9-year-old daughter of Nayla who lives at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle and just so happens to be the aunt of the Memphis Zoo’s male jaguar Diego.

Arizona comes from San Antonio Zoo where she lives most of her life and enjoys eating just about any food she gets her paws on, according to the zoo.

She also enjoys shredding cardboard boxes and playing with a boomer ball if she thinks no one is looking.

Visitors can get a good look at Arizona in her new home in Cat Country.

Welcome to Memphis Arizona!

