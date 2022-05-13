ISP squad car struck at construction zone marks 12th ISP “Move Over” law violation this year

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an ISP trooper in a construction zone on I-64 in Mount Vernon today.

ISP says the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 in a construction zone on I-64 eastbound near Mount Vernon.

A release from ISP states that a trooper was stationary on the right shoulder inside a fully marked squad car with the emergency lights activated, providing protection to an Illinois Department of Transportation work crew.

The trooper was assigned to a statewide work zone safety project.

A Black Toyota Rav 4 failed to yield while traveling eastbound and side-swiped the driver’s side of the squad car.

The trooper was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released shortly after.

The driver of the Toyota was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another.

According to ISP, the crash marks the 12th time this year an ISP vehicle was struck in a Scott’s Law-related crash. Six troopers have sustained injuries due to these incidents.

Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” law, states that drivers must slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated.

ISP District 13 Commander, Captain Joshua Anderton has released the following statement on Scott’s Law:

“ISP Troopers work alongside our partner agencies, including the Illinois Department Transportation, to improve the safety and condition of our roadways throughout Illinois. We are asking the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel, especially in construction zones.

“Always pay attention, obey the posted speed limits for construction zones regardless of the time of day, and move over and slow down when you approach a stationary vehicle with its emergency lights activated on the side of the road.”

