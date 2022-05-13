Heartland Votes
Advertisement

ISP squad car struck at construction zone marks 12th ISP “Move Over” law violation this year

So far this year, there have been 12 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and six...
So far this year, there have been 12 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and six troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes.(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an ISP trooper in a construction zone on I-64 in Mount Vernon today.

ISP says the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 in a construction zone on I-64 eastbound near Mount Vernon.

A release from ISP states that a trooper was stationary on the right shoulder inside a fully marked squad car with the emergency lights activated, providing protection to an Illinois Department of Transportation work crew.

The trooper was assigned to a statewide work zone safety project.

A Black Toyota Rav 4 failed to yield while traveling eastbound and side-swiped the driver’s side of the squad car.

The trooper was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released shortly after.

The driver of the Toyota was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another.

According to ISP, the crash marks the 12th time this year an ISP vehicle was struck in a Scott’s Law-related crash. Six troopers have sustained injuries due to these incidents.

Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” law, states that drivers must slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated.

ISP District 13 Commander, Captain Joshua Anderton has released the following statement on Scott’s Law:

“ISP Troopers work alongside our partner agencies, including the Illinois Department Transportation, to improve the safety and condition of our roadways throughout Illinois. We are asking the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel, especially in construction zones. 

“Always pay attention, obey the posted speed limits for construction zones regardless of the time of day,  and move over and slow down when you approach a stationary vehicle  with its emergency lights activated on the side of the road.”

Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system

Latest News

Officer Angle said the pandemic made it difficult to recruit Explorers.
Cape Girardeau Police Dept. recruits for Explorer’s Program
SoutheastHEALTH announced the plan, called “Project Forward Vision,” on Thursday, May 12.
RAW VIDEO: Interview with SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman
With record-high temperatures, a broken A/C unit could take a long time to fix due to demand.
Busy time of year for A/C repairs
Some big changes could be coming to SoutheastHealth after forming a partnership with a larger...
Big changes coming for Heartland hospital