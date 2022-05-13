Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 40K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 40,026 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional deaths on Friday, May 13. That’s since the last reporting on May 6.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 23 counties in Illinois are now rated at the Medium Community Level, including 14 counties in the northern part of the state, eight in the central part and one in southern Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,209,341 cases, including 33,705 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 909 Illinoisans were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 87 patients were in the ICU and 25 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 314 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

A total of 22,099,637 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,586 doses.

Since May 6, 2022, 81,101 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and more than 51 percent of the vaccinated population is boosted according to data from the CDC.

