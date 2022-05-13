Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a handyman who they say violently raped a 70-year-old woman at her home, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.”

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call at the home on May 4 when the victim reported that her handyman beat her and sexually assaulted her inside her home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her head, face and body, police said.

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday after nearly a week on the run.

Harper was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash

Latest News

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the...
Deputy saves child who locked himself in hot car
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road
Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month.
Oreo Pride Month cookie
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal