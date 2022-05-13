Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson signs 2nd fiscal year 2022 supplemental budget bill

HB 3015 totals more than $851 million, including more than $110 million in general revenue, nearly $383 million in federal funds and more than $357 million in other funds.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed the second fiscal year 2022 supplemental budget bill on Friday, May 13.

House Bill 3015 was passed by the General Assembly the week before.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the bill allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs and health care projects.

“This budget bill allows state government to continue supporting Missourians and creating opportunity in our state,” Governor Parson said. “These funds are critical for victims of domestic and sexual violence and our K-12 schools. We thank the General Assembly for getting this legislation to my desk.”

HB 3015 totals more than $851 million, including more than $110 million in general revenue, nearly $383 million in federal funds and more than $357 million in other funds.

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Friday, May 13, 2022

