CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The floodgates are open as the river level continues to fall.

Both pedestrian gates at Themis and Broadway in Cape Girardeau are open.

According to the city, the Mississippi River stage is at 32 feet and falling.

They also said both pump stations were closed on Friday morning.

