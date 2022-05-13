First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

After 2 or 3 days of record heat, temps will moderate over the next few days as the upper-level ridge begins to be eroded from the east and the west. As it weakens, we’ll start to see thunderstorm chances gradually increase….especially Friday night into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly clear and fairly warm once again. On Friday an isolated shower or storm could pop up here and there during the day (most likely west of the Mississippi) but chances look to increase and spread east tomorrow night into Saturday. Highs tomorrow look to stay below record territory, but still above average in the 85 to 90 range.

The pattern from the weekend into next week will look more ‘normal’ for late spring, with weak westerly flow aloft. This will bring occasional shower and storm chances from the weekend into next week. A weak cold front is indicated with a few showers and storms late Sunday into Sunday night, with slightly cooler and less humid conditions to start the work week. However, storm chances look to increase a bit by about Tuesday night or Wednesday with another passing system.

