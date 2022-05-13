Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Forecast

Temps trending lower.....thunderstorm threat trending higher....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures are trending down and storm chances edging up as our upper level ridge finally goes away. In the shorter term, a few isolated thunderstorms still look likely this afternoon mainly over the Missouri Bootheel region. Otherwise it will be not quite as hot today with highs of about 85 to 90. Storm chances and coverage ramp up tonight as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest….a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible overnight. We’ll get a break in the weather Saturday behind our cold front with drier and slightly cooler conditions.

The outlook for next week looks seasonably warm, with a couple more shots of active weather. The first chance of thunderstorms will be Sunday afternoon into Sunday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest. SPC has us in a level 2/slight risk of severe for Sunday and Sunday night. After a break on Monday and Tuesday…..another shot at thunderstorms appears possible Wednesday….followed by dry but warmer and more humid weather again later in the week.

