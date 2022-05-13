First Alert: Brief relief from humidity; isolated afternoon storms

(KFVS) - A cold front moving east to west will bring a brief relief from high humidity levels today.

Easterly winds have cooled wake-up temps to the mid 60s in the eastern half of the Heartland. Our western counties are in the low 70s.

This afternoon clouds will gradually takeover and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers and storms will also be possible.

A few storms could reach severe limits. The main threats will be strong winds and possible hail.

More storms will arrive tonight into early Saturday. These will move into southeast Missouri and should weaken overnight.

Lows this evening will be in the 60s.

Humidity will slightly increase this weekend, but it will not be nearly as oppressive as what we had this past week.

Weekend highs will be in the mid 80s with daily chances for showers and storms.

