Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Brief relief from humidity; isolated afternoon storms

A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.(Source: cNews/Sandy)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A cold front moving east to west will bring a brief relief from high humidity levels today.

Easterly winds have cooled wake-up temps to the mid 60s in the eastern half of the Heartland. Our western counties are in the low 70s.

This afternoon clouds will gradually takeover and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers and storms will also be possible.

A few storms could reach severe limits. The main threats will be strong winds and possible hail.

More storms will arrive tonight into early Saturday. These will move into southeast Missouri and should weaken overnight.

Lows this evening will be in the 60s.

Humidity will slightly increase this weekend, but it will not be nearly as oppressive as what we had this past week.

Weekend highs will be in the mid 80s with daily chances for showers and storms.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system

Latest News

A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Slightly More Comfortable Today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook
Sunny skies in the Heartland!
First Alert: Hot, humid trend continues
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Forecast