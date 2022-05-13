Heartland Votes
A few storms possible over the weekend. Not a washout.

By Grant Dade
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw some fairly strong storms across parts of the Heartland this afternoon but most of that activity is now weakening. For this evening there will be a slight chance for a few showers and storms. Temperatures will be mild. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.

For your weekend we will see slightly cooler weather on your Saturday and warmer weather on Sunday. We could see a few showers and storms early on Saturday followed by an isolated storms late. We will see a better chance of storms late Sunday, some could be strong. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s. Highs on Sunday will reach the middle to upper 80s.

