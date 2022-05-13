Cape Girardeau Regional Airport shares concept drawings for new terminal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport shared concept drawings for the new airport terminal.

According to Airport Manager Katrina Amos, she shared the drawings at the Airport Advisory Board meeting on Tuesday, May 10.

The drawings and many others are part of the request for proposals package she said will be released soon. This is the first step in choosing a design/build team for the new airport terminal.

Renderings (or any drawings) provided by Burns & McDonnell Engineering and Wellner Architects are not the final design direction. These documents are part of a Basis of Design study serving as a proof of concept based on the project programming narrative and documents. (Courtesy: Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.)

Amos said the renderings were provided by Burns McDonnell Engineering and Wellner Architects and are not the final design direction.

The airport submitted a plan to the Federal Aviation Administration in January 2021 for the approval of a new terminal.

The FAA approved the new terminal plan in February 2021 and an environmental study was completed in August 2021.

