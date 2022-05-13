BBB says “New Profile Pic’ app isn’t leaking your personal information to Russia

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Uproar over a popular app called “New Profile Pic.” You’ve probably seen your friends posting their painted portraits to social media, but some are speculating the app has malicious origins.

Accusations online claim the app was created in Russia to harvest the sensitive data and information of Americans.

However, the Better Business Bureau said no. They point to an article by Snopes debunking that theory.

“There is a lot of social media talk about different reasons why you wouldn’t want to download the app; but here at the BBB and across the nation, we have not received any scam tracking reports that have caused concern,” Angela Guth, BBB SWLA President/CEO said.

Rumors accuse the app of being malware, taking money out of accounts, or being connected to the Kremlin - all unsubstantiated claims, according to the BBB.

While this app does collect some user data, its privacy policy isn’t out of the ordinary - no more invasive than other apps according to their research.

“One of the permissions is they have access to your photos for two weeks after you delete the app,” Guth said.

Investigators said after searching the domain on Wednesday, results showed the website is actually registered in Florida. Linerock Investments said no user images or data are sent to Moscow.

So is it safe? Investigators said yes, but it’s better to err on the side of caution.

“Just because it’s out there, doesn’t necessarily make it trustworthy,” Guth said. “So that’s why, you, as a consumer whenever you’re downloading any kind of app, you should always do your due diligence in making sure that it’s okay and you agree upon everything. So, that’s why you always have to opt in and say I agree to this.”

It can be long-winded, but reading the privacy policy on any app you download will help keep you, your credentials, and finances secure.

