Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bailee Hux signs with SEMO Track and Field

Hux holds Richland records in discus and shot put
Bailee Hux signs with SEMO for discus and shotput.
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first time someone recommended Bailee Hux try out for the Richland High School track & field team, she almost turned it down.

“In the fall of 2018 I did cross country. I did not like it because it was a lot of running,” said Hux. “In the spring (the coaches) said I should do track, and I was like no you’re not tricking me again. But then they said I could throw. I was like ok I’ll try it out I guess. I instantly fell in love with the sport.”

Hux found a passion for discus and shot put. In her four year career for the Rebels, she set the Richland records for both events. Personal bests of 39.17 meters in discus and 12.85 meters in shot put.

“It took a while, about a year, I finally got her to throw, and her first meet she won,” said Kayelean Vance, head coach for Richland track & field. “She was hooked from then on. She never looked back.”

From not being involved with the sport until her freshman year, Hux has transformed into a Division I thrower, signing with Southeast Missouri State.

The most noticeable improvement has come since the start of the 2021 season. During that span Hux has lost just one event (in discus), and her throws have improved by over three meters, according to Vance.

In 2022, Hux is undefeated heading into Sectionals May 13-14 with a chance to qualify for the state championships. Hux said her two goals when she first became serious about pursuing throwing were to compete in college and to be a state champion. One down. One to go.

Through all her success, Hux credits her support system for getting her here.

“I’m just so thankful for them all,” Hux said. “My teammates, my coaches, my family. They brought me to meets. They brought me to camps. They keep me accountable. They’ve been so supportive. They’re the reason I’m here.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system

Latest News

OVC Softball Tournament results
OVC Softball Tournament scores from Thursday 5/12
Bailee Hux signs with SEMO for discus and shot put.
Discus and Shot Put Thrower Bailee Hux signs with SEMO
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/12
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/12
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/12
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/12