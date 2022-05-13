Bailee Hux signs with SEMO Track and Field

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first time someone recommended Bailee Hux try out for the Richland High School track & field team, she almost turned it down.

“In the fall of 2018 I did cross country. I did not like it because it was a lot of running,” said Hux. “In the spring (the coaches) said I should do track, and I was like no you’re not tricking me again. But then they said I could throw. I was like ok I’ll try it out I guess. I instantly fell in love with the sport.”

Hux found a passion for discus and shot put. In her four year career for the Rebels, she set the Richland records for both events. Personal bests of 39.17 meters in discus and 12.85 meters in shot put.

“It took a while, about a year, I finally got her to throw, and her first meet she won,” said Kayelean Vance, head coach for Richland track & field. “She was hooked from then on. She never looked back.”

From not being involved with the sport until her freshman year, Hux has transformed into a Division I thrower, signing with Southeast Missouri State.

The most noticeable improvement has come since the start of the 2021 season. During that span Hux has lost just one event (in discus), and her throws have improved by over three meters, according to Vance.

In 2022, Hux is undefeated heading into Sectionals May 13-14 with a chance to qualify for the state championships. Hux said her two goals when she first became serious about pursuing throwing were to compete in college and to be a state champion. One down. One to go.

Through all her success, Hux credits her support system for getting her here.

“I’m just so thankful for them all,” Hux said. “My teammates, my coaches, my family. They brought me to meets. They brought me to camps. They keep me accountable. They’ve been so supportive. They’re the reason I’m here.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.