Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Baby formula shortage impacting Heartland mothers

The FDA is working to reopen the Michigan plant, which produces Similac, and several other...
The FDA is working to reopen the Michigan plant, which produces Similac, and several other powdered formulas.(WGEM)
By Breanna Harris
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the formula shortages continues, many families are wondering how they’re supposed to feed their babies.

For many families, formula is the only option. And many parents are having trouble finding the right formula to feed their babies.

“I’m scared that he’s gonna starve,” said Tammy Jones.

Tammy Jones struggles to find formula for her 7-month-old son Donald.

“I have honestly thought about going back to pumping because it’s just getting out of control,” Jones said.

Jones is from Mounds, Ill. and she says she’s checked every store in her area.

“I’ve went to Cape. I’ve went to Anna. I’ve went to mounds. I’ve went to Olive Branch,” said Jones.

Shawnna Rhine with the southern seven health department offers some solutions.

“If you are experiencing a shortage with the particular formula that you use to contact your pediatrician and to see if there is an alternative formula available to you especially if your child requires a special needs formula you don’t want to just try and change that on your own that is something you do need to talk with your doctor about,” Rhine said.

Mothers on the SEMO moms Facebook page keep track of formula in the area.

“If it wasn’t for my friends telling me everything’s gonna be okay or family and friends going here if you need this kind of formula I’ll go out and check every time that I go out and I’ll let you know and it’s hard as a mother to ask for that kind of help,” said Jones.

And parents just want to know when supplies will likely improve.

Health regulators announced steps to import more formula made overseas.

The FDA is working with Abbott to reopen the Michigan plant, which produces Similac, and several other powdered formulas.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, staff only sells to medical users
New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use
Hutson says its always a good idea to wear a helmet ad protective gear when riding.
Staying safe on the roads for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
SIUC is hosting a watch party for this weekend's total lunar eclipse.
SIUC to host family-friendly activities for total lunar eclipse
Renderings (or any drawings) provided by Burns & McDonnell Engineering and Wellner Architects...
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport shares concept drawings for new terminal