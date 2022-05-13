Heartland Votes
Ameren Mo. warns against Mylar balloons releases

Ameren Missouri is reminding people to keep Mylar party balloons away from power lines.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri is reminding people to keep Mylar party balloons away from power lines.

According to a release from Ameren, Mylar balloons can disrupt electrical service, start a fire or cause significant damage to the energy grid.

“The damage from tangled Mylar balloons can leave even the best celebrations deflated,” Chip Webb, director of the central division at Ameren Missouri, said in the release. “Mylar balloons are metallic and conduct electricity. When they get tangled in power lines, they can lead to surges and shorts that cause power outages.”

They say the balloons are also dangerous for linemen who have to safely untangle and remove what’s left of them from energized high voltage lines.

“This time of year, there’s a lot to celebrate,” Webb added. “We want people to celebrate safely and help us keep the lights on.”

If you notice a balloon or another toy entangled in electric lines, always assume the line is live. Do not try to remove it yourself. Call Ameren Missouri at 800-552-7583 to report the object.

