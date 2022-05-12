Heartland Votes
Teen and children’s materials now fine-free at Carbondale Public Library

There will be no fines or fees charged for lost or overdue Carbondale Public Library materials...
There will be no fines or fees charged for lost or overdue Carbondale Public Library materials returned in May, 2022.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Materials for children and teens at the Carbondale Public Library are fine-free from this point forward.

The library also said there will be no fines or fees charged for lost or overdue Carbondale Public Library materials returned in May, 2022.

Overdue adult materials after the month of May will see reduced fines with a cap on how many overdue fines will accumulate on an individual’s account.

A release from the library states that individuals can earn $2 in credit toward any fines they may have by correctly answering a Wednesday Night Trivia question between 5 and 8 p.m. every Wednesday.

“We are here to get the books to the people, not to protect the books from the people,” said Library Director Diana Brawley Sussman.

