Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sprigg St. improvement project begins in Cape Girardeau

According to the city, Lappe Concrete will begin working to replace the road surface, adding...
According to the city, Lappe Concrete will begin working to replace the road surface, adding new curb, sidewalk and pavement from Williams Street to Broadway.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sprigg Street Improvement Project is underway.

According to the city, Lappe Concrete will begin working to replace the road surface, adding new curb, sidewalk and pavement from Williams Street to Broadway.

City leaders said all residents and business will occasionally have limited access to sidewalks, driveways and on-street parking. The contractor will notify affected properties of upcoming closures and access issues.

Work is expected to be finished by November 2022.

The project was approved by voters with the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax renewal in 2015.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Michael Smith, 52, is accused of shooting a handgun out of his vehicle's window while driving...
Man accused of shooting while driving

Latest News

The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday...
Announcement Friday on new homes for western Ky. tornado survivors
Governor Andy Beshear said the more than $3 million in assistance announced on Thursday will go...
Gov. Beshear announces 3rd round of tornado relief for western Ky.
The 2022 Tunes at Twilight Spring Series will return to Ivers Square on the Cape Girardeau City...
Tunes at Twilight returns to Ivers Square for spring series
Gerald Kent Kingston, 61, of Elkton, and Bobby Joe Merrick, 72, of Princeton, both pleaded...
2 western Ky. men plead guilty to stealing more than $350K from grain elevator company