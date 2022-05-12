Sprigg St. improvement project begins in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sprigg Street Improvement Project is underway.

According to the city, Lappe Concrete will begin working to replace the road surface, adding new curb, sidewalk and pavement from Williams Street to Broadway.

City leaders said all residents and business will occasionally have limited access to sidewalks, driveways and on-street parking. The contractor will notify affected properties of upcoming closures and access issues.

Work is expected to be finished by November 2022.

The project was approved by voters with the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax renewal in 2015.

