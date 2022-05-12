SIH Memorial Hospital trains for trauma situation involving expectant mother with gunshot wound

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The medical team at Southern Illinois Healthcare Memorial Hospital practiced their skills Thursday morning, May 12.

The scenario was an expectant mother with a gunshot wound.

“These are high-risk, low-volume scenarios that we do,” said Terri Pursell, director of women’s and children services at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

“So we want to make sure that we have those skills,” Pursell continued.

The following groups at SIH went through the training:

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Emergency Department and Trauma Team

Jackson County Ambulance

Labor and Delivery Staff

St. Louis Children’s Hospital Neonatal Transport Team

BJC Outreach Team

“For them to be able to go in and to see that and again to do it in a safe environment to where, we’re learning,” Pursell said.

One team works on compressions, while the medical director of labor and delivery performed a c-section on the expectant mother, or in this case a mannequin.

“Really the secret to these things is everybody doing the best they can in their space and doing their own part of it and working together in a large group,” said Sherry Jones, medical director of Labor and Delivery at SIH.

Once the baby is delivered, another team works on resuscitation.

“In any skill, whether it be music or theater or medicine, practice makes perfect,” Jones said.

SIH’s trauma medical director said this scenario is as close to real-life as possible.

He said the team working on this simulation did an excellent job.

“We see lots of motorcycle crashes, we see lots of car crashes, but most of them are not pregnant patients, so it helps us become better as a team caring for a pregnant trauma patient,” Roy Danks, DO, trauma medical director at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, explained.

In a situation like this, he said the team’s goal is to save the mother first, then the baby. Then the SIH team will prepare for the next trauma victim that rolls through the emergency departments doors.

Danks said he and his team are ready to serve the region’s needs.

“We prepare on a daily basis for all types of trauma, well-trained staff and we are ready to take care of patients in Carbondale and beyond,” he said.

He said he does not know when the last time a situation like this occurred.

“I don’t actually know the last time we had a maternal fetal trauma, but we probably have one a month at least,” he said.

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale is a level 2 trauma center. It’s the only one in Illinois south of Springfield.

