Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIH Memorial Hospital trains for trauma situation involving expectant mother with gunshot wound

Medical teams at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale worked through a simulation of an...
Medical teams at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale worked through a simulation of an expectant mother with a gunshot wound.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The medical team at Southern Illinois Healthcare Memorial Hospital practiced their skills Thursday morning, May 12.

The scenario was an expectant mother with a gunshot wound.

“These are high-risk, low-volume scenarios that we do,” said Terri Pursell, director of women’s and children services at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

“So we want to make sure that we have those skills,” Pursell continued.

The following groups at SIH went through the training:

  • SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Emergency Department and Trauma Team
  • Jackson County Ambulance
  • Labor and Delivery Staff
  • St. Louis Children’s Hospital Neonatal Transport Team
  • BJC Outreach Team

“For them to be able to go in and to see that and again to do it in a safe environment to where, we’re learning,” Pursell said.

One team works on compressions, while the medical director of labor and delivery performed a c-section on the expectant mother, or in this case a mannequin.

“Really the secret to these things is everybody doing the best they can in their space and doing their own part of it and working together in a large group,” said Sherry Jones, medical director of Labor and Delivery at SIH.

Once the baby is delivered, another team works on resuscitation.

“In any skill, whether it be music or theater or medicine, practice makes perfect,” Jones said.

SIH’s trauma medical director said this scenario is as close to real-life as possible.

He said the team working on this simulation did an excellent job.

“We see lots of motorcycle crashes, we see lots of car crashes, but most of them are not pregnant patients, so it helps us become better as a team caring for a pregnant trauma patient,” Roy Danks, DO, trauma medical director at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, explained.

In a situation like this, he said the team’s goal is to save the mother first, then the baby. Then the SIH team will prepare for the next trauma victim that rolls through the emergency departments doors.

Danks said he and his team are ready to serve the region’s needs.

“We prepare on a daily basis for all types of trauma, well-trained staff and we are ready to take care of patients in Carbondale and beyond,” he said.

He said he does not know when the last time a situation like this occurred.

“I don’t actually know the last time we had a maternal fetal trauma, but we probably have one a month at least,” he said.

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale is a level 2 trauma center. It’s the only one in Illinois south of Springfield.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.

Latest News

There will be no fines or fees charged for lost or overdue Carbondale Public Library materials...
Teen and children’s materials now fine-free at Carbondale Public Library
SoutheastHealth could be seeing some new changes that might benefit employees and patients.
Potential changes coming to SoutheastHealth
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings on Thursday,...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of 1M Americans lost to COVID-19
The ceremony will begin about 11:45 a.m. on Friday at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Paducah PD to hold National Police Week Tribute for fallen officers
A suspect was arrested after a report of shots fired on Wednesday night, May 11.
1 arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Cape Girardeau; police call it ShotSpotter success