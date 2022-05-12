Heartland Votes
Shawnee Community College announces 2022 commencement plans

Shawnee Community College announces 2022 commencement plans
The commencement will be on Friday, May 13, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Edward M. Smith Center.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College ahs announced it will host a ‘rolling’ commencement ceremony for the school’s 262 students eligible for graduation.

The commencement will be on Friday, May 13, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Edward M. Smith Center.

“This ceremony will be the cumulation of hard work from our students. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments and wish them the very best wherever their next journey takes them,” said Dr. Tim Taylor, Shawnee Community College President.

Students will be recognized one at a time in front of their guests after some brief remarks from Dr. Taylor.

“Precautions remain in place to keep students, faculty, and staff, and our guests protected from COVID 19 as much as possible while here on campus,” said Dr. Lisa Price, Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Shawnee Community College says it will also recognize Karen McGoy as the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus and Biology Instructor Tony Gerard as the 2022 Faculty of the Year.

