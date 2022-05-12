Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO and UT Martin move on in OVC Softball Tournament

SEMO and UT Martin move into OVC Softball winners bracket. (Source: OVC Softball)
SEMO and UT Martin move into OVC Softball winners bracket. (Source: OVC Softball)
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oxford, Ala.-(KFVS) -The SEMO Softball team defeated SIU Edwardsville 9-1 to set up a meeting with Murray State on Thursday, May 12.

Third baseman Kynzie Wrigley went 4-4 from the plate, including a home run to end the game.

The Redhawks now face the top-seeded Racers Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

The UT Martin Softball team defeated Tennessee Tech 5-4.

Kaitlyn Kelley hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the 6th to lift the Skyhawks to victory.

UT Martin will play 2nd-seeded Belmont at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Oran softball becomes back-to-back district champions
Oran softball wins back-to-back District Championships
Oran softball becomes back-to-back district champions
Oran softball becomes back-to-back district champions
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/11
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/11
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/11
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/11