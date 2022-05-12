SEMO and UT Martin move on in OVC Softball Tournament

Oxford, Ala.-(KFVS) -The SEMO Softball team defeated SIU Edwardsville 9-1 to set up a meeting with Murray State on Thursday, May 12.

Third baseman Kynzie Wrigley went 4-4 from the plate, including a home run to end the game.

The Redhawks now face the top-seeded Racers Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

The UT Martin Softball team defeated Tennessee Tech 5-4.

Kaitlyn Kelley hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the 6th to lift the Skyhawks to victory.

UT Martin will play 2nd-seeded Belmont at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

