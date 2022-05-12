Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after robbery in St. Genevieve County

ST. GENEVIEVE COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man has been charged with five felonies after police allege he robbed someone and then shot at officers.

The St. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 47-year-old Bobby Lee Stevens Jr. Officers responded to a burglary call to the 8500 block off of Highway 32. Stevens fled from the residence, police said, into a wooded area where sheriffs followed him. That’s when police say Stevens fired shots in the officers’ direction.

Stevens has five felony charges against him. He had an additional felony warrant for his arrest out of a neighboring county, but police did not specify which one.

The deputies trying to track Stevens took cover and did not take him into custody. Anyone who sees him is asked to call central dispatch at 573-883-5215.

