Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash

A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, May 11.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 25 in Stoddard County, just two miles south of Dexter.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 21-year-old David B. Stidmon’s car went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Stidmon was thrown from the car.

He was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said Stidmon was involved in a short police chase before the crash.

It is not clear what led up to the chase at this time.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A new program designed by the Illinois State Police aims to hire more law enforcement officers.
New ISP recruitment program focusses on hiring more officers
Heartland News at 9 headlines 5/11
Heartland News at 9 headlines 5/11
The fair will be held at Arena Park shelter 7.
Mental Health Awareness Fair to be held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau
Chief Fitts says he's concerned he may lose some officers.
Southern Ill. police chiefs react to new ISP incentive program