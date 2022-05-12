Perryville man accused of promoting child pornography

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged with promoting and possessing child pornography.

Cody Christopher French, 37, of Perryville, was charged with four counts of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He is in the Perry County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, French was arrested on Tuesday, May 10 after investigators executed a search warrant at his home on Trishia Street.

They said investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.

He was formally charged by the Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, May 11.

The highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control encouraged internet users to report anyone who tries to engage in unwanted, inappropriate or sexualized communications with children.

