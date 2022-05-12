Heartland Votes
Paducah PD to hold National Police Week Tribute for fallen officers

The ceremony will begin about 11:45 a.m. on Friday at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department’s Honor Guard will place flags at the graves of four fallen officers, honoring them for their service during National Police Week.

The ceremony will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at Mount Kenton Cemetery. It will end at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The following fallen officers will be honored:

  • Officer Cal Smith was ambushed and shot to death on Oct. 3, 1893. His killer had been arrested earlier for being drunk and disruptive, and after being released on bond, he obtained a rifle and went looking for the arresting officer. He mistook Officer Smith for the officer who had arrested him, and shot him.
  • Officer James Phelps suffered a fatal heart attack while assisting at the scene of a fire on Nov. 9, 1894. He rushed into a burning building to help search for anyone trapped inside, and collapsed and died when he exited the building.
  • Officer William Romain was shot and killed on August 12, 1917, after confronting a group of men who were creating a disturbance. The suspect fled the scene, but was caught and executed in June 1919.
  • Officer William H. Poore died on Nov. 29, 1928, after he was injured the previous day while searching for two suspects who had stolen a suitcase. Poore fell through a train trestle and sustained a head injury.

