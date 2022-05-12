Oran softball wins back-to-back District Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After dropping two of three games at Swing Pink in Dexter on April 23, a light went on for Oran softball.

“They found out that they could compete with anybody, and the confidence booster got them through the rest of the season,” said head coach Jim Eftink. “They would do anything for one another on this team, and they’ve really demonstrated that the last two weeks.”

Over that span the Eagles are 7-1 including today’s Class 1 District 2 Championship against Risco/Gideon.

Through two innings, it was still knotted at zero. In the bottom of the third, Oran’s Bralynn Morgan broke the scoring ice with a line drive to center bringing Taylor Hobbs around from third. The next batter, Molly Spane, sent a towering fly ball over the wall in left center for a two-run home run. Three runs for the Eagles in the third, and they added four more unanswered in the fourth to extend their lead to 7-0.

Then with two outs in the top of the fifth, Risco/Gideon put on their rally caps.

Lydia Albritton, Carlie Stephens and Jaelynn Presley all tallied RBI singles. The Tigers were back within striking distance, 7-4.

However, Spane, also pitching for Oran and threw a complete game, struck out four of Risco/Gideon’s next seven batters to shut down any hopes of more offense for the Tigers.

Oran takes down Risco/Gideon 7-4 to claim back-to-back district championships.

