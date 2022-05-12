Nearly 1,400 students to graduate from Southeast Missouri State University

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
May. 12, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 1,400 Southeast Missouri State University students will graduate on Saturday, May 14.

The Show Me Center will host two commencement ceremonies.

The first ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. for the Harrison College of Business and Computing, College of Humanities and Social Sciences and Holland College of Arts and Media graduates.

The commencement ceremony for the graduates of the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics will be at 2 p.m.

University officials say 159 of the 1,931 graduates will earn a degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Friends and family who are unable to attend the ceremonies can watch a livestream that will be available online.

