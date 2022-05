CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - May is mental health awareness month and Southeast Behavioral Hospital is putting on a Mental Health Awareness Fair.

The fair will be on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arena Park shelter 7.

It’s free and open to the public.

