Heartland Votes
Advertisement

MDC: Squirrel, black bass seasons open May 28

Hunt for fox squirrels (pictured) and grey squirrels from May 28 through Feb. 15, 2023.
Hunt for fox squirrels (pictured) and grey squirrels from May 28 through Feb. 15, 2023.(Noppadol Paothong | MDC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding the public that squirrel season and black bass season will be starting Saturday, May 28.

Black Bass

The MDC says you may catch-and-keep black bass, such as largemouth, smallmouth, spotted/Kentucky bass from May 28 through Feb. 28, 2023.

Black bass can be found statewide, but have a closed season part of the year in most streams south of the Missouri River.

According to the MDC, black bass can be caught and released legally throughout the year anywhere in Missouri. In addition, legal-sized bass may be kept all year long from impoundments and streams with no closed season.

In most states, the daily limit regarding black bass is six. Fish taken from most rivers and streams must be 12 inches long.

Anglers must have a valid fishing permit or be exempt. More information on bass fishing in Missouri can be found here.

Squirrels

According to MDC, the hunting season for eastern gray squirrels and fox squirrels runs from May 28 to Feb. 15, 2023.

MDC says shotguns, rifles, and other legal firearm methods, as well as archery equipment, slingshots, or atlatls are permitted when hunting.

You may also harvest squirrels cage-style traps as long as you have a valid Small Game Hunting permit.

Finally, MDC says your traps must be labeled with your full name and address, or Conservation Number, be attended daily, and have an opening of 144 square-inches or smaller.

The daily hunting limit, including the use of cage-style traps, is ten and the possession limit is 20. Hunters must have a permit valid for hunting small game or be exempt.

More information on squirrel hunting from the MDC can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.

Latest News

There will be no fines or fees charged for lost or overdue Carbondale Public Library materials...
Teen and children’s materials now fine-free at Carbondale Public Library
SoutheastHealth could be seeing some new changes that might benefit employees and patients.
Potential changes coming to SoutheastHealth
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings on Thursday,...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of 1M Americans lost to COVID-19
The ceremony will begin about 11:45 a.m. on Friday at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Paducah PD to hold National Police Week Tribute for fallen officers
A suspect was arrested after a report of shots fired on Wednesday night, May 11.
1 arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Cape Girardeau; police call it ShotSpotter success