Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of 1M Americans lost to COVID-19

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings on Thursday,...
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings on Thursday, May 12.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings on Thursday, May 12.

This is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House and marks the 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19.

The flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset on Monday, May 16.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, more than 15,700 Kentuckians have died from the virus. The governor said, “all people are unique and irreplaceable children of God, and all those we have lost deserved more time on this Earth, more time with their families.”

He encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in the tribute.

