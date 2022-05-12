Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday Forecast

Record heat again today.......changes start tomorrow....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another hot, hazy and humid day underway as we remain under the influence of an upper level high pressure system.  We should have no problem setting record highs again today…in the 90 to 94 range.  Over the next few days, however, the pattern will gradually change with moderating temperatures and an increasing chance of a stray thunderstorm.  Current indications are that we will have 2 or 3 periods of possible shower and storm chances from tomorrow afternoon through weekend.  SPC has our western counties in a marginal risk of severe for tomorrow and tomorrow night.

The pattern for the next week or so continues to look warm,  but not the record warmth of the current pattern.   Highs from the weekend through next week should be mostly in the 80 to 85 range.  Slight chances of showers and storms are indicated about mid-week,  especially Tuesday and Wednesday….but currently there are no major storms headed our direction.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Michael Smith, 52, is accused of shooting a handgun out of his vehicle's window while driving...
Man accused of shooting while driving

Latest News

A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
Feeling Like Summer Again
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 5/12
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 5/12
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/11