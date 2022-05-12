First Alert Thursday Forecast

Another hot, hazy and humid day underway as we remain under the influence of an upper level high pressure system. We should have no problem setting record highs again today…in the 90 to 94 range. Over the next few days, however, the pattern will gradually change with moderating temperatures and an increasing chance of a stray thunderstorm. Current indications are that we will have 2 or 3 periods of possible shower and storm chances from tomorrow afternoon through weekend. SPC has our western counties in a marginal risk of severe for tomorrow and tomorrow night.

The pattern for the next week or so continues to look warm, but not the record warmth of the current pattern. Highs from the weekend through next week should be mostly in the 80 to 85 range. Slight chances of showers and storms are indicated about mid-week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday….but currently there are no major storms headed our direction.

