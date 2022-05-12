Heartland Votes
First Alert: Hot, humid trend continues

Sunny skies in the Heartland!
Sunny skies in the Heartland!((Source: cNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Summer-like heat and humidity continues today.

This morning patchy fog and hazy skies could reduce visibility in some locations.

Temperatures will again soar above average this afternoon into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s.

A cold front moving east to west will also push through the Heartland today. This could briefly reduce the high humidity east of the Mississippi River by tonight.

Depending on where the front sets up, there could be an isolated shower or storm.

Friday afternoon, more showers and storms could develop near the front in our western counties in southeast Missouri.

A secondary front will cause a complex of storms to push into the Heartland Friday night.

There is a risk for a strong to severe storm, but most models show the front weakening as it moves further into our region.

More scattered storms are possible the first part of the weekend.

Unseasonably warm temperatures stick around through next week.

