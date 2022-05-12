Feeling Like Summer Again

Upper 60s to low 70s Thursday morning with areas of patchy fog and haze as morning impacts. High dewpoints will continue to make it feel uncomfortable across the Heartland for most of the day. Temperatures will soar above average reaching the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. A backdoor cold front (moving east to west) will push through today. This will slowly cause a brief relief period from the high humidity east of the Mississippi River by tonight. Where the front sets up, we could see an isolated shower/storm. Additional precipitation activity could develop near this front in western counties of southeast Missouri Friday afternoon.

A complex of storms will push in due to a secondary cold front Friday night. There is a slight risk for a strong to severe storm, but most models indicate weakening as it moves further into our area. More scattered storms can occur starting off the weekend.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through next week.

-Lisa

