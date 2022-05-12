Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Feeling Like Summer Again

Slightly lower humidity later today....
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Upper 60s to low 70s Thursday morning with areas of patchy fog and haze as morning impacts. High dewpoints will continue to make it feel uncomfortable across the Heartland for most of the day. Temperatures will soar above average reaching the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. A backdoor cold front (moving east to west) will push through today. This will slowly cause a brief relief period from the high humidity east of the Mississippi River by tonight. Where the front sets up, we could see an isolated shower/storm. Additional precipitation activity could develop near this front in western counties of southeast Missouri Friday afternoon.

A complex of storms will push in due to a secondary cold front Friday night. There is a slight risk for a strong to severe storm, but most models indicate weakening as it moves further into our area. More scattered storms can occur starting off the weekend.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
We broke record highs on Wednesday, could see more of that on Thursday.