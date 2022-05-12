Fallen Cape Girardeau firefighter to be added to Mo. firefighter Wall of Honor

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fallen firefighters, including one from Cape Girardeau, will be honored during weekend memorial services.

The Missouri Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation Board approved the following additions to the Wall of Honor:

Firefighter Rodney Heard, St. Louis Fire Department, June 15, 2021. Firefighter Heard, a 25-year veteran of the St. Louis Fire Department, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Battalion Chief Marvin Shaffrey, Cedar Hill Fire Department, Nov. 2, 2021. Battalion Chief Shaffrey, a 42-year veteran of the Cedar Hill Fire Department, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Captain Ivan La Grand, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Dec. 1, 2021. Captain LaGrand, a 25-year-veteran of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney, Boone County Fire Protection District, Dec. 22, 2021. Assistant Chief Gladney, a 25-year veteran of the Boone County Fire Protection District, died from injuries sustained when a tractor trailer struck his vehicle while he was staged at the scene of a prior motor vehicle accident.

Rescue Specialist Ralph Aaron Goddard, Springfield Fire Department, June 21, 2015. Rescue Specialist Goddard, a 12-year veteran of the Springfield Fire Department, died as a result of occupational cancer.

Firefighter George W. Shoemaker, Brookfield Fire Department, Jan. 10, 1942. Firefighter Shoemaker, a four-year veteran of the Brookfield Fire Department, died from injuries sustained when he fell from a ladder while fighting a commercial structure fire.

Foreman Cornelius C. Crowley, St. Joseph Fire Department, Jan. 8, 1908. Foreman Crowley, a 15-year veteran of the St. Joseph Fire Department, died from lung congestion after being overcome by smoke while fighting a commercial structure fire.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the services will be held at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City. It’s located one block northwest of the I-70 and U.S. Highway 54 intersection.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 for all Missouri firefighters who died while serving their communities.

The names of seven Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty will be added to the monument wall during a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to DPS, four of the firefighters died in 2021. In addition, three firefighters, whose line of duty deaths from past years have recently been confirmed, will also be recognized.

Governor Mike Parson proclaimed May 15 as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri.

