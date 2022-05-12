Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly 2-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Tuesday, May 10.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Highway 51, approximately 5 miles south of Patton.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Joe K. Miinch, of Sedgewickville, crashed his truck into the side of a vehicle.
Miinch was flown to a Perryville hospital where he later died.
No one in the other vehicle reported getting hurt.
