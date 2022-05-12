Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash

A Sedgewickville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Tuesday, May 10.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly 2-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Tuesday, May 10.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Highway 51, approximately 5 miles south of Patton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Joe K. Miinch, of Sedgewickville, crashed his truck into the side of a vehicle.

Miinch was flown to a Perryville hospital where he later died.

No one in the other vehicle reported getting hurt.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy was involved in officer-involved shooting on Highway D.
Cape Girardeau Co. deputy involved in officer-involved shooting on Hwy. D following chase
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
Michael Smith, 52, is accused of shooting a handgun out of his vehicle's window while driving...
Man accused of shooting while driving
A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Bollinger County
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Bollinger County
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash