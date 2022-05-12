Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly 2-vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Tuesday, May 10.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Highway 51, approximately 5 miles south of Patton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Joe K. Miinch, of Sedgewickville, crashed his truck into the side of a vehicle.

Miinch was flown to a Perryville hospital where he later died.

No one in the other vehicle reported getting hurt.

