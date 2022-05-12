Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprises every employee with $5,000 bonus

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprised all its 5,400 employees with a $5,000 bonus at an employee appreciation and awards buffet Wednesday.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprised all its 5,400 employees with a $5,000 bonus at an employee appreciation and awards buffet Wednesday.

Company representatives for the luxury resort casino and hotel said the bonuses total more than $27 million.

Resort President and CEO Bill McBeath made the announcement on stage, followed by a confetti cannon shooting into the crowd of cheering employees.

The audience of employees had been holding their breath to find out which lucky employee would be gifted the $5,000 bonus – but McBeath shocked them when he said, “Congratulations to… every one of you!”

McBeath credited the employees with maintaining “a youthful, exuberant brand” while working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the luncheon, two lucky employees were also gifted vacations to San Diego and Hawaii – Staci Stafford, a housekeeping worker trainer, and Samira Harbali, a server at the resort.

Blackstone, the New York-based private equity firm, owns the approximately 3,000-room, two-tower Cosmopolitan property. According to the Associated Press, Blackstone plans in coming weeks to complete a $1.6 billion sale of property operations to casino giant MGM Resorts International.

In an email, Tyler Henritze, head of strategic investments for Blackstone Real Estate, said, “We are incredibly proud of what we accomplished at The Cosmopolitan under our ownership to create the most dynamic destination on the Las Vegas Strip. We know that none of that would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the resort’s amazing employees, and we are thrilled to recognize those contributions.”

The Cosmopolitan opened on Dec. 15, 2010 and is located just south of the Bellagio on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Michael Smith, 52, is accused of shooting a handgun out of his vehicle's window while driving...
Man accused of shooting while driving

Latest News

A man was charged with promoting and possessing child pornography. (Photo courtesy MGN)
Perryville man accused of promoting child pornography
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling
The justices will be dealing with several potentially pivotal cases this year.
Justices meet for first time since abortion opinion leak
Governor Andy Beshear is schedule to hold his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, May 12.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives weekly Team Kentucky update
A suspect was arrested after a report of shots fired on Wednesday night, May 11.
1 arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Cape Girardeau