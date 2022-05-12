Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Police Dept. recruits for Explorer’s Program

Officer Angle said the pandemic made it difficult to recruit Explorers.
Officer Angle said the pandemic made it difficult to recruit Explorers.
By Brooke Buckner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is recruiting young people to learn more about what it takes to become a police officer.

“We want to get the word out that this is a great opportunity for individuals who are interested a career in law enforcement,” Officer Tora Angle said.

Officer Tora Angle is an Advisor for the Cape Girardeau Explorer’s Program. She said the pandemic made it hard to recruit, so the department is working to get more explorers to join.

Right now they have a handful of members.

“We’re hoping to find more interest with some of the advertisement that we’re putting out,” Angle said.

Angle teaches them both in the classroom and out in the field to show them what a day on the job looks like.

“We train them in defensive tactics, firearms training, firearms safety, how to handle certain situations with calls like domestic violence situations,” she said.

“They ask a lot of questions, especially when we take them on calls, they’ll ask what we did, what we said, it’s a good experience for them to learn how to talk to people,” she said.

Officer Noah Jones said that’s a skill he learned when he joined the first Explorer meeting in 2017.

“I was pretty quiet when I first started but now they say go talk to whoever and I’ll go talk to them. I’m a people person now,” Jones said.

Jones is one of the advisors for the program and hopes they’ll grow into leaders like he did.

“Being able to watch them mature over time and gain a better understanding of what law enforcement is and seeing them being able to appreciate the career field has definitely been really rewarding for me,” he said.

“Even if they don’t go into a career in law enforcement it’ll help them in the community as well,” Angle said.

The program is for 14 to 20-year-olds. You can apply by calling the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

